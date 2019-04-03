George Onyejiuwa

The Okwudor Community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State on March 22 rolled out the drums to celebrate the location of two Federal Government projects in the area.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu performed the foundation laying ceremony for the establishment of the Bio-resources Development Centre being undertaken by the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) as well as the South East Zonal Training Centre of the Nigeria Institute of Leather Science and Technology undertaken by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Expectedly, the people of Njaba and indeed the entire Orlu senatorial zone were happy that they would be hosting two such important federal government projects simultaneously for the first time that when completed would not only create massive employment for the teeming youths of the state but also enable the people to acquire technology backed skills.

According to the minister, the centres when completed would transform the community and the entire state as the people would benefit abundantly from the required skills of bio-resources training that are tied to technology, which would give them the competitive edge in the farming of edible mushrooms and snails for export.

He said: “What we are doing today is very important but many people may not see the significance until the Centres come into full operation. What we are doing today was done in Odi in Bayelsa state some years back and the impact has been tremendous because the former militants who were being trained abroad in bio-resources and leather technology are today being trained in Odi.

“The Centre would provide skills tied to technology and it will enable the people to become experts in the farming of edible mushrooms and snail farming and there is a ready market for it in Nigeria and also for export because of the high demand and people can become rich without corruption.

“Again, this Institute of Leather Science and Technology is the only accredited training institute in the country where people can really be trained in leather technology and certificated. So, having a zonal centre here in this community is indeed a blessing for the community because leather export today contributes more to the national economy from the non-oil sector.”

The minister implore the people to protect the facilities and the workers as it is in their own interest to do so and also to encourage the federal government to do more. He assured that the projects have already been captured in the 2019 budget.

Also, the Acting Director-General of the Nigeria Institute of Leather Science and Technology, Dr. Opara Ngozi, said the centre would train people to be proficient in leather development and technology to stimulate production for the export market. She disclosed that the institute has already trained over 100 persons in Aba.

She, therefore, implored the people of the community not to miss the golden opportunity by supporting the realization of the project which would not only improve their local economy but also provide them with skills.

The traditional ruler of Okwudor, Eze Durueboruo Anayo Ernest, said they had always prayed to be remembered by the Federal Government.

“We are glad that the Federal Government has deemed it fit to locate these two important projects not just in Imo but in our community. It is a thing of joy for our people in Imo because it is meant for the entire South East,” he said.

Eze Durueboruo also maintained that the community would honour the Memorandum of Understanding reached and that the people will not allow the rare opportunity to slip away by ensuring that they cooperate to ensure the realization of the projects which have already brought the village into national limelight.

Similarly, former senator of Orlu zone, Osita Izunaso commended the Minister for locating the projects in the rural Okwudor community instead of Owerri, saying that it would quicken the development of the community.

He prayed that the projects would not be abandoned midway by the Government and said “I commend the minister for doing the people of entire Njaba and Orlu zone proud because this is the first of its kind in this area.”