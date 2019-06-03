Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Ezi-Irete landowners in Irete community, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State has given a two-week ultimatum to suspected Fulani herdsmen ravaging their lands especially at the location of the Industrial Development Centre (IDC).

The community also issued land grabbers in their community the same ultimatum to desist from further encroachment on their land or face the wrath of its youths.

Addressing newsmen during the inspection of the land by some elders and youths of the community, coordinator of the Ezi-Irete landowners, Nnadi Okenwa, warned that the community would no longer condone the activities of the herdsmen insisting that anybody encroaching on their ancestral land would receive their wrath.