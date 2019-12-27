Gilbert Ekezie

Recently, members of Amanano Akwakuma Development Association (AMADAS) in Lagos honoured the body’s immediate past chairman, Pascal Okolie, the lawmaker representing Orlu Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, with an exemplary leadership award. The event took place in Festac Town, Lagos, with many in attendance.

Founding chairman of AMADAS, Pastor Leo Mba Agumba, said Okolie was honoured for his human capital development and social inclusion initiatives prior to his emergence as a lawmaker

He explained that Okolie has given out scholarships in the community in the past 17 years, rehabilitated a building at Okporo Technical College, Orlu, built a dormitory at Bishop Shanahan College, Orlu, equiped a laboratory at Model Urban Secondary School, Umuna, and embarked on many other commendable initiatives.

Agumba advised Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, to resurrect the system of local council development areas, which he said was introduced by the administration of former Governor Achike Udenwa but was abrogated by Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

“That would make government get closer to the people. It will also offer them a good sense of belonging,” he said.

Chairman of AMADAS, Lagos branch, Mr. Emeka Obinozie, described Okolie as a good leader. He said the footprints he left behind as chairman would remain indelible. He noted that AMADAS had landed properties in Lagos State and shops in various markets, and the body also invested in stocks, awarded many scholarships, and has contributed towards community developments projects.

Obinozie expressed happiness that an AMADAS member emerged as the lawmaker representing Orlu Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly. He advised him to ensure that he fulfilled all his campaign promises to the people of Orlu and expressed the hope that subsequent programmes of the association would be greater in scope.

Chairman on the occasion, C.U.C. Oleh, described Okolie as a proven philanthropist who has been able to touch lives in many ways. He called on all members to show more commitment to the affairs of the association.

“We should be careful and do that which is right at the appropriate time. It is unfortunate that we were strong when we had nothing, but are backsliding now that we have some investments,” he said.

Presenting the award, a human rights lawyer and founder, Access to Justice, Joseph Chukwuma Oteh, commended Okolie for his immense contributions to the development of the community and advised him to continue with the spirit of human and community development. He also promised to buy university admission forms for some young people in the community.

Responding, the awardee, Chief Pascal Okolie, expressed gratitude for the honour done to him and promised that he would do even more than he has done in the areas of community development and human empowerment.

“We have played a pivotal role in culture, agriculture, sports, education, health care and also in skills acquisition. What we need to do now is to increase the number of those who need support,” he said. He then promised free education for some indigenes of the community up to the university level.