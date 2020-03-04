Dickson Okafor

Leaders of Amaimo in Isiama Autonomous Community, Awo Idemili in Orsu Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State, recently paid a courtesy visit to the lawmaker representing Orsu State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Ekene Nnodumele, in Owerri, the state capital.

The team, led by a prominent indigene of the community, Mr. Emmanuel Festus Uzodike, expressed joy over the achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker within his few months in office.

He said this was the first time that someone from Orsu State Constituency went to court to challenge an election result. He expressed gratitude to God for the victory, saying it showed that the people freely gave their mandate to Nnodumele.

He praised the lawmaker for his efforts at bringing the presence of state and federal government to his constituency within a few months. He insisted that such efforts had earned the legislator the people’s trust and confidence. Like Oliver Twist, they used the opportunity to appeal to Nnodumele to attract more projects to the constituency.

Nnodumele, who thanked the community leaders for the visit, promised to continue to do his best for the wellbeing of his constituents. To prove his commitment to his constituency, the lawmaker ordered that 15 trips of sand and 100 bags of cement be conveyed to Amaimo in Isiama Autonomous community for the construction of a health centre to enhance health care to the community and the constituency. He directed that the survey plan be made available to the contractor and assured the people that the health centre would be completed before the end of the year.

He explained the benefits of the recent change of government in Imo to his constituents, adding that if his representation had continued under Ihedioha as minority leader, his people would have stoned him because the former governor wouldn’t have favoured his people in the area of infrastructure development.

He said his aim as a member of the House of Assembly was to ensure the success of the new government like he had been supportive of the Ihedioha administration before the Supreme Court sacked that government.

“Whatever that happened in Imo is the will of God, and every party must accept God’s verdict,” he said.

The lawmaker stated that after eight months of the immediate past government, Hope Uzodinma, a son of Orlu had been made governor. He thanked God for restoring the mandate of Imo people.

On the rising number of protests against the apex court’s verdict, the lawmaker described the protesters as hired crowds from neighbouring states of Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra states. He said they were not true sons and daughters of Imo State.

A portrait of the lawmaker was later presented by the team to the lawmaker.