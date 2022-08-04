From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A community leader in Uzinaumu autonomous community in Mgbidi, Oru -west council of Imo state , Prince Okikajekwu Teddy Onunaku has raised the alarm over threats to his life and that of family members.

This is even as he has sent a Save – Our – Souls to the Imo state Police Commissioner Mohammed Barde, following the burning down of his family home by arsonists allegedly instigated by one Collins Ezenwa Ilo last Monday.

The distraught community leader and a gravel dredger said that his entire family has been rendered homeless following the incident.

Prince Onunaku who spoke to Daily Sun on Wednesday disclosed that on Saturday, 30 July ,2020 ,about 10pm that heard a gun shot and he and the wife had thought that it was the security guards of Mrs Tina Onunaku ,wife of his late younger brother as they do every night.

He further disclosed that it was later in the morning on his way that out he saw a Blue Siena Car with masked armed men but that he had to hurriedly turned back when they called on him not knowing who they actually were given the intractable insecurity in the entire Orlu zone .

According to him , ” On 30th of July, 2022 being Saturday around 10 Pm I heard the sound of gun, which I with my wife believed was from the security guards of Mrs. Tina Onunaku as usual because her security guards always shoot into air every night. But In the morning on my way out on getting to our Primary School Extension St. Peter at Ndiuhu, I saw a parked blue Siena car with some armed masked men who suspected not to police officers they were that dressed .

Narrating further he said , ” When They called me to come ,had I turn back and ran away because of what happening in the entire Orlu zone right now but they followed me immediately thinking that I went back to my house , but on reaching my house they met only my wife, who and at gun point asking her where I am, she told them that I am not around the enter inside my house ad search all the rooms they did not see me.

According to my wife after about ten minutes they left, they came back again with one Collins Ezenwa Ilo, and searched the whole compound again with this masked gunmen.

He added , ” in fact , I had to run away when I noticed that those men were the same persons who had come to my house at night two months ago to look for me and had also traced me to the beach where I excavate gravels but in each occasion I was able to evade them.”

He disclosed that already his two other siblings Benjamin and Sylvanus have been arrested by the police who were brought by Collins Nzenwa who is not even from my community but from Umuorji village who said had no connection with the death of Tina Onunaku .

Onunaku, maintained that when he and family members abandoned their his house because of the threat to their lives that his house was burnt down on Monday . He therefore appealed the security agencies and especially the police to investigate Collins Nzenwa Ilo over his alleged connection to Unknown gunmen operating in the Oru- East.

” This is to inform the Government of Imo State and the security agencies that my life and of my family members are now in the hands of Collins Ezenwa Ilo and others. ” He alleges .

However, the spokesperson of the state police command , Michael Abbattam could not be reached for confirmation as he did not pick his calls as at press time .