Indigenes of Umuagwo Community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State have staged a protest rally against the establishment of Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo.

Governor Rochas Okorocha had announced the relocation of Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo, to Ehime Mbano Local Government Area and replaced it with the new University of Agriculture and Environmental Science.

The protesters, who blocked major Port Harcourt /Owerri highway, carried placards with the inscription, “Umuagwo youths and all indigenes say no to the new university,” “We are okay with our polytechnic,” “No polytechnic, no land,” among others.

They said their concerns were based on their perception that the state lacks the resources to fund two state universities, four polytechnics and two colleges of education.

In a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, yesterday, Okorocha said the protest was misleading and that his administration was only concerned with “the even development of the state.”