Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The people of Amauzari, Amaigbo in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State has filed a suit urging president Muhammadu Buhari who is the 1st defendant and six others; the Attorney General and minister of justice (2nd), federal ministry of water resources(3rd) Anambra/Imo River Basin Development Authority (4th) Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)(5th) Bostan engineering company Ltd (6th) and Engineer Anayo Onwuegbu (7th) defendant to appear before a federal High Court in Owerri for allegedly abandoning the construction of Amauzari dam.

This follows a writ of summon on the defendants in suit number FHC/OW/CS/121/2020 summoning them to appear before the court before the expiration of 30 days from October 21,2020 it was issued.

The plaintiffs, chief Ahunanya Ekwem and others are also claiming the sum of one hundred naira to be paid as special and general damages, jointly and severally against the defendants in respect of the abandonment, frustration and breach of contract to construct the Amauzari dam.

They further declared that contrary to president Buhari’s broadcast on democracy day , June 12,2020, the earth dam proposed for Amauzari is a white elephant project abandoned with 95 percent of the contract specifications uncompleted which acts or omissions of the 6th an 7th defendants after allegedly collecting the contract sum and disappeared with it.

The court has also directed the 6th and 7th defendants to refund to the Federal Government, the huge sums of monies obtained in pursuance of the said failed contract , approximately N2 billion.

Also, it directed that the 6th and 7th defendants issue a public apology to the president and the people of Nigeria to be published in five National newspapers over the embarrassment caused the president, plaintiffs and people of Amauzari.