Stakeholders of the Dim-Na-Nume autonomous community, in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State, have raised the alarm over what they described as the clandestine move by some unscrupulous elements to take over the community’s choice farmlands at the historic Ikpa Ogbajarajara area.

In a statement made available to the media yesterday, the community warned against any such illegal acquisition of the said land for whatever purpose.

The community’s position comes against the backdrop of a recent letter, purportedly from the office of the Commissioner for Lands, Imo State on the intention to acquire a land, which the community has carefully preserved over the years for both residence of indigenes and for subsistence farming.

The statement, which was signed by Elder Azubuike Opuru, Chairman, Aboh Ama Ise, community, also has the endorsement of Eze Nelson Obasi, Dim II of Dim Na Nume.

It expressed shock that the alleged land acquisition is being carried out without the knowledge of the traditional ruler of the community as well as the stakeholders. Declaring the acquisition as illegal, the community has, therefore, warned that those behind the questionable acquisition of her land and their accomplices to steer off the community.