From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Worried by incessant destruction of police stations and confrontation with security personnel in Imo and Akwa Ibom States, South Youth Forum (SYF), a socio-political organisation, has condemned the act and advised the youth to desist from anything capable of escalating the situation, regardless of the provocation.

In a statement, yesterday, the group’s National President, Okom Asuquo and Secretary, Demeji Koleosho, said the youth should join forces with security personnel to weed out criminals under the guise of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to unleash mayhem.

They admonished political leaders in the South to promote economic development to discourage youths from being lured into anti-social vices.

The statement read: “Nigeria is at a crossroad, but there is hope it will soon get better as we all come together to work for peace and stability.

“We use this opportunity to appeal to youths of the South-East, South-South and South-West to use all legal means to vent their anger.

“Killing, maiming innocent citizens and destruction of public property is detrimental to socio-economic development which we all yearn for.

“The present service chiefs under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irabor are working round the clock to checkmate the security challenges.

“Recent violence in some parts of the South doesn’t give us reason to cheer about. Rather, as youths, we should join hands with the Nigeria military to achieve peace.

“We also call on political leaders in the south to put in place Sustainable economic policies that will discourage our youths from being lured into criminal practices.”