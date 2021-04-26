From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The South-East Women Forum (SEF), has condemned the lingering impasse between security personnel and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Imo State and other parts of the South East region, that has led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties running into billions of naira.

The group sued for calm and described the reported killings as senseless, unwarranted and a retrogression to the development of the zone.

SEW National President Anulika Obi and Secretary Dr Ifeyinwa Mugbo, in a statement, yesterday charged the people to support the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces in order to restore peace and order.

They further warned the people against caving in to the antics of politicians whom they claimed are desperate to settle scores with their perceived opponents.

The statement reads: “The ongoing violence in the South-East if left unckecked, could give birth to increased cases of kidnappers, insurgents, militia men, armed robbers as well as other criminal elements.

“We are alarmed by the way politicians want to turn the South-East into a war zone. This is inimical to our shared goal of economic development.

“We should learn lesson from a geo-political zone in the country that is almost desolate due to activities of terrorists’. Our region should not become a theater of war.

“The people of the South-East are business minded. We don’t depend on anyone for survival, therefore we shouldn’t allow mischievous politicians to throw the region into crisis.

“We also appeal to our youths to distance themselves from the nefarious activities of non-state actors who want to appropriate the right to violence.

“We should support the Armed Forces of Nigeria and stop every violent attack on security personnel.”