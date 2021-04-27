From Okwe Obi, Abuja

South East Women Forum (SEF) has condemned clashes between security personnel and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that has led to loss of lives and property in Imo State and other parts of the South East.

National President of the group, Anulika Obi and Secretary, Dr Ifeyinwa Mugbo, in a statement, yesterday, described the killings of Nigerians in clashes between IPOB and security personnel as senseless, unwarranted and a retrogression to the development of the zone.

Part of the statement read: “We are alarmed by the way politicians want to turn the South-East into a war zone. This is inimical to our shared goal of economic development.The ongoing violence in the South-East if left unchecked could give birth to increased cases of kidnappers, insurgents, militia men, armed robbers and other criminal elements. We should learn lesson from a geo-political zone in the country that is almost desolate due to activities of terrorists. Our region should not become a theatre of war. The people of the South-East are business-minded. We don’t depend on anyone for survival, therefore, we shouldn’t allow mischievous politicians to throw the region into crisis. We appeal to our youths to distance themselves from the nefarious activities of non-state actors who want to appropriate the right to violence. We should support the armed forces and stop every violent attack on security personnel.”