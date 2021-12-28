From Stanley Uzoagbu, Owerri

Imo Government has condemned the arrest of Uche Nwosu, son in-law to former governor, Rochas Okorocha, during an outing service held in honour of his mother inside St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama Obire in Nkwere Local Government of the state.

The swoop on Nwosu inside the church and sporadic shootings by the police have been condemned by a cross section of Nigerians as the desecration of the Anglican Church.

Officiating priest had barely concluded the celebration and administration of the Holy Eucharist, ready for the end of year thanksgiving, when armed men stormed the church, to effecting the arrest of Nwosu.

A statement by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, yesterday, said while it held the Anglican Communion in high esteem, the full reason for the police action would be disclosed later.

Emelumba said: “Imo State government is aware of the futile efforts by some people to whip up public sentiments over the arrest Nwosu in an Anglican Church. The plan is to de-emphasise the possible criminality behind his arrest by playing up the desecration of a church. For the avoidance of doubt, while the government believes no stone should be spared in the effort to rid the state of criminality and banditry, it will not support any form of disrespect for a place of worship by security agencies

“In this regard, the arrest of Nwosu within the church premises could have been avoided and, therefore, stands condemned. While government regrets the manner the arrest was made, we wish to emphasise that since it was purely a security matter, the full reason such an action was taken will eventually unfold and perhaps guide the public better.

“Government, therefore, wishes to appeal to those negatively affected by the action to bear with the security agencies. Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma holds the Anglican Communion in very high esteem and will never support any act that will disrespect its reverential status as a place of Divine worship.

“Government will continue to protect the interest of citizens of the state while not impeding the work of security agencies.”

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Nwosu, has been released unconditionally by the police.

A statement by his media aide, Nwadike Chikezie, said: “I have spoken with him and he extended his greetings to all of us out there. While we await police report on why the abduction and arrest, we call on everyone to remain calm and focuss because God is in charge of the whole situation.

“The act of desecrating the House of God, we all know is a direct affront and challenge to God Almighty. We leave God to do his fight because vengeance is of God but to all Christians, does it now mean that the government has no more respect for God and does it now mean the House of God is no more a place one can take refuge? God prove your answers.”

Also, the Archbishop of Anglican Province of Owerri, David Onuoha, yesterday, denounced the police invasion, describing it as desecration of God’s sanctuary.

“Much as we are not concerned or interested in the reason for this invasion, which is unprecedented in the more than 160 years history of the church in this state, we are gravely worried and disturbed that worshippers were greatly frightened, worried, confused and completely disorganised by the presence of heavily armed security operatives in the church service, thereby, disrupting the worship of God’s people.

“That the police jumped inside the church in a gestapo style when the service was in full session is reprehensible, primitive, and highly condemnable.

“We are at a great loss why the police decided to throw caution to the wind and completely ignore internationally acclaimed rules of engagement and civility in this matter.”

Onuoha said the church would engage the police in a dialogue to find out reason for the invasion to avoid a future occurrence.

In its reaction, the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) apologised to the church.

Briefing newsmen, CAN Chairman, Divine Eches, said: “As the umbrella body of Christians in the state, we support efforts by security agencies to bring any person fingered of involvement in any form of criminality to book. But the security agencies must be mindful of their mode of operations to avoid offending the sensitivities of our people and unwittingly giving detractors, the opportunity to rubbish their good works.”

However, Imo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said Nwosu, a former governorship candidate in the state, was lawfully arrested rather than abducted.

This is contained in a release signed by APC Publicity Secretary, Cajetan Duke, in Owerri, yesterday.

Duke described the law as not being a respecter of any individual, noting that refusal to honour genuine and lawful police invitation could warrant forceful arrest to bring an individual to book.

He added that the APC in Imo, led by MacDonald Ebere, would not condone acrimonious rantings that point to Uzodimma’s inability to manage the security situation in Imo.

He advised Nigerians, especially social media handlers, to desist from peddling rumours and unfounded allegations aimed at defaming the governor and the state government.

“The APC staunchly supports the governor and government of Imo in their effort to restore sanity, peace, order and sustainable economic development in the state.

“As a party, we advise Nigerians to refrain from trite shenanigans and doomed efforts to link Uzodimma with self-imposed and merited predicament.

“We commend the governor for his equanimity, mature and honourable disposition in the face of rash provocations and rascality from persons intentionally working against the overall interest and wellbeing of Imo people,” he said.