From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Some police officers whose identities are yet to be disclosed have been arrested by the Imo State police command for allegedly extorting the sum of N60,000 from a traveller at the Sam Mbakwe airport.

The State police spokesperson, Mike Abattam who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday said the officers extorted the money from the victim, Victor Aguwah while traveling to his village at Mbaise from the airport.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, while condemning the incident, confirmed that the Police officers have been identified, arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

He said the erring police officers where would be made to face disciplinary action in an orderly room trial.

The Command Abattam said has established contact with the victim through his cell phone, while promising to give him justice.

Recalled that the victim was returning from a destination on Tuesday but was accosted by the police officers who made them to part with the sum through a POS after they could not afford the initial amount they demanded.

