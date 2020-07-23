George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Operatives of the Imo state police command on Thursday arrested a couple for inflicting severe injuries on an eight old boy for failing to buy Akara (bean cake) from their regular customer, at their residence in Umudagu Mbieri, in Mbaitoli council area of Imo state.

The arrest of the couple Goodluck Ogbuji,28 his wife Benita Ogbuji 26, who are natives of Obo Awara in Ohaji / Egbema council ,was sequel to a video posted on the social media which had shown pictures of the severe injuries which the couple have allegedly inflicted on eight year old boy .

Daily Sun reliably gathered that the eight old boy , Wisdom was severely beaten by Benita Ogbuji who had sent to a bean cake from buying it from a different woman other than her regular customer.

Some of the residents who spoke to our Reporter disclosed that Wisdom has stopped from attending school since

2019, they also said that Benita always beats the eight year old boy at the slightest provocation.

However, Mrs Benita who disclosed that the eight year old Wisdom was her first child which she had out of wedlock in Lagos denied having inflicted him with such injuries.

She told the Police : “Wisdom is my first child which I had out of wedlock when I was in Lagos for ex- Lover but I did not inflict on him these injuries . He sustained the injuries when he felled down while running but I did not do that to him” . She insisted.

Meanwhile, the Ohaji Egbema local Government chairman Hon. Marcel who came to Orji police station where the couple were been detained promised to take over the welfare of Wisdom.