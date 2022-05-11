From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Zubwa, Abuja, has barred the Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from using the result of the three-man ad hoc delegates election results.

Justice Bello Kawu granted the preservative order after listening to a motion ex parte filed by Chidinma Nancy Uzomba, an aspirant cleared by the PDP to contest the election for Ideato federal constituency.

She had approached the court following alleged stealing of result sheets of the two local government areas by Chief of Staff to PDP National Secretary, Sam Anyanwu, and non-conduct of delegates elections in the entire state and the controversy over a list being pushed by the National Secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu, as delegates for the election.

In the suit No: FCT/HC/BW/CV/1450/2022, the claimant listed the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants.

The motion was accompanied by an affidavit of urgency deposed to by Maliki Sylvanus from the law firm of Mike Ozekhome.

Kawu, after listening to submissions by counsel to the claimant, Daniel Edachi, further restrained PDP and INEC from recognising any result emanating from the three-man ad hoc delegates and or including any person(s) purportedly elected in the said three-man ad hoc delegates election held on April 30, 2022 or any other date from voting or participating in the election of the candidates of PDP for elective offices in the forthcoming primary of the party pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The judge also granted an order restraining the PDP from allowing, recognising or giving effect to any purported delegates emanating from the stolen and or missing result sheets of Ideato North and Ideato South local government areas’ three-man ad hoc delegates election to vote in the primary of the PDP in both local government areas for the purpose of electing candidates for the 2023 general election, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The order further bars INEC from accepting from the PDP any list of candidates from Imo State who emerged from any primary election held with the list of the ill-fated delegates list.