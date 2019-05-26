Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

An Owerri High Court has issued an order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from reversing its decision not to issue a certificate of return in respect of Imo West Senatorial election.

The Suit with No HOW/596/2019 was filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate, Jones Onyeriri against the INEC. The presiding judge, Justice EF Njemanze, ordered that the status quo be maintained until the hearing and determination of motion on notice. The motion on notice was adjourned to June 5, 2019 for hearing.