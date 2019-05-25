Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

An Owerri High Court has issued an order restraining the Indepensent National Electoral Commissuin (INEC) from reversing its decision not to issue a certificate of return in regard to the Imo West senatorial election.

The suit was filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate Jones Onyeriri against the INEC.

The presiding judge Justice EF. Njemanze ordered that the status quo be maintained until the hearing and determination of motion on notice.

The motion on notice was adjurned to 5 June for hearing.