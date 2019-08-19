Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the name of Uche Nwosu as a governorship candidate in the last election held in Imo State.

Delivering his judgment on the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/235/2019, Justice Inyang Ekwo, voided Nwosu’s candidacy on the premise of double nomination by two political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Action Alliance (AA), in clear violation of the provisions of Section 37 of the Electoral Act.

The judge upheld the case of the plaintiffs, the Action People’s Party (ACP) and its Deputy National Chairman, Mr. Uche Nnadi, to the effect that Nwosu’s governorship candidature was null and void on the grounds of multiplicity of nominations as the governorship candidate of both the APC and AA.

Justice Ekwo declared that the nomination of Nwosu by AA as a governorship candidate, “is invalid, null and void, having been made at the pendency of similar nomination of the 2nd defendant (Nwosu) by the APC for the same position”.

He noted that Nwosu affirmed to be the APC’s governorship candidate in his statement on oath sworn before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

The judge similarly declared that he has not been validly nominated by the third defendant (AA) as its governorship candidate for the Imo State governorship election haven been made at the pendency of the order of Justice Valentine Ashi of the Abuja High Court recognising the 2nd defendant as the candidate of the APC for the Imo State 2019 governorship election.”