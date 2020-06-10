Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State yesterday recorded its first death from Coronavirus patient in a private hospital in the State, he was being managed.

The Chairman of the Task Force on Coronavirus Professor Maurice Iwu made this known during his weekly update on the pandemic in Owerri yesterday.

Iwu explained that the test was carried out on the patient who showed some symptoms of the ailment shortly after his death and it turned out positive.

The Task Force Chairman said the state currently has twelve active cases of the virus in its isolation centres in Owerri and Orlu.

He noted that the committee had intensified efforts to locate and isolate those that came in contact with the positive cases.

Iwu however expressed worry over the decline in the use of face masks by residents of the state just as he warned that there may be upsurge in number of cases if the guidelines on prevention of the virus were not strictly adhered to.

He therefore appealed to opinion leaders in the state to continue to sensitize the people to the realities of the disease but advised residents not to see covid-19 as a death sentence.

So far, the State has recorded fourteen new cases of corona virus bring the total to eighty-six.