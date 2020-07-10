Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State police command said it has arrested the police officer whose identity is yet unknown involved in the killing of an Okada rider in Amaifeke, Orlu area of the State.

According to a press statement by the State Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, the State Police Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident, just as he has also condemned what he described as “unethical and unprofessional infraction” of the police officer.

Meanwhile, the CP said the command is also investigating the circumstances that led to the matchetting of another police officer identified as sergeant Awusu Henry during the fracas that culminated into a riot.

According to the CP “The Command while regretting and condemning this unethical and unprofessional infraction, wish to assure members of the public that justice will be done in this matter.

“The Command, therefore, urge all Imolites especially the people of Orlu and environs to remain calm as no stone will be left unturned in the quest to ensure that justice is done.” Akinmoyede stated.