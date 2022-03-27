From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Hussaini has officially retired from active service after 32 years in the Nigerian Police Force.

Speaking to newsmen, officers and men of the command at the valedictory event held at the Command’s headquarters, Owerri, weekend, Hussaini said he had no regret joining and serving the force.

The former Imo police boss who retired for attaining the age of 60 years, appreciated the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, Imo Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma and officers of the command for their support which according to him aided his recorded successes in the police profession.

He also appealed to Nigerian youths to join the police force, stressing that it would help to enhance the depleting manpower, “in order to sustain the efforts to rid Imo State and Nigeria in general of security challenge

He therefore urged his would be successor, officers and men of the command to remain committed, impartial, corrupt-free, and always ensure justice, fairness and equity while discharging their respective responsibilities.

He said, “I have no regret being a police officer and if I have another opportunity, I will also be a policeman because I really enjoyed myself being in service.

“Today in Imo, I am leaving with so much legacy. We were able to stimulate our men and enhanced their operational capacity to combat crimes and criminality in the state.

“But all these our achievements were made possible with the collective support and cooperation of the Inspector General of Police, Imo State Governor and officers and men of this command.”