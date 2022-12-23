From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has dismissed seven officers for extorting members of the public.

The state Police Commissioner, Mohammed Barde, who made the disclosure to newsmen in Owerri, yesterday, said the officers have been charged to court.

“Sequel to the inundation of the office of the Commissioner of Police with series of reports/complaints by members of the public on police brutality, harassments, extortion, illegal checking of phones and flagrant disobedience to the Inspector-General of Police directives, the Imo State Police Command has dismissed and charged to court the following ex-policemen:

“F/No. 462315 Sgt. Ohakim Chibuzo, F/No. 505455 Sgt. Irome Finian, F/No. 505592 Sgt. George Osueke, F/No. 511966 Cpl. Kelechi Onuegbu, F/No. 512320 Cpl. Nwagoro Isdore, F/No. 528165 PC Nwadike Stephen and F/No. 528156 PC Ihemtuge Plastidus for the offence of Discreditable Conduct, Corrupt Practices and Leaving Beat,” the CP said.

The ex-policemen were arrested on 08/11/2022, at about 1300hrs, in a bank at Umuahia, Abia State, in the course of performing illegal duty outside their jurisdiction and conspiracy to extort money from an innocent victim.

“They were defaulted, tried and found guilty of the charges levelled against them, thus, were summarily dismissed and charged to Magistrate’s Court, Owerri, with Charge Sheet Number: No. OW/746C/2022,” the CP said.

Consequently, the Commissioner of Police has directed all Area Commanders, Heads of Departments (HODs), Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Tactical Teams Commanders of the various units in the command, to ensure their subordinates are warned against indulging in the sharp practices as any police officers found complicit would be made to face disciplinary actions.

Meanwhile, the CP has directed the officers in charge of the Inspector-General of Police X-Squad Unit and the Commissioner of Police Monitoring Unit to commence high level monitoring of the police officers within and outside the metropolis, in order to forestall any unprofessional conduct by police officers.

He further warned officers and men to be professional and uphold international standard best practices in the discharge of their duty.

Finally, he appealed to members of the public to ensure proper conduct at all times in their encounters with police officers to avoid infractions which he said may be subject to prosecution and advised they use the Command’s emergency control room numbers, in time of distress or whenever they are being harassed by any member of the Force, for quick intervention.