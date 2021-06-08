Indigenes of Mbaise community of Imo State, residing in the United State of America and the Mbaise Leadership Forum (MLF), have called on the people of the community and state to close ranks and forge a united front irrespective of ideological differences.

They said the political realities prevailing in Nigeria demands that the people bind together irrespective of political and ideological differences.

“In the face of a common threat to our security, it is necessary that we stay united even as we may have different points of views.

“We must avoid the temptation to turn on one another. Given the Nigerian geopolitical reality in which we are so tenuously situated, our strength at this moment lies in our ability to exercise caution and restraint.

“This may well be a winning strategy for survival. But we must set our sights higher than mere survival. We must aim to thrive, and by the grace of God, we will live and thrive together,” they said.

In a statement entitled: ‘Statement by Mbaise USA and MLF on the Recent Security Situation in Mbaise and Imo State’, signed by S. O. S. Echendu, president, Mbaise USA and Chris Ohanele, Moderator MLF, yesterday, they restated their commitment to peaceful initiatives aimed at securing the lives and property of law-abiding citizens whose lives have been significantly impacted by the unrest and general insecurity.

They urged the people to keep within the confines of the law as they demand their fundamental rights.

“All of us are united by our shared purpose to live in peace and security and to go about our legitimate activities without let or hindrance.

“And we desire to be treated with fairness and justice. But we know the constitutional rights of Nigerian citizens cannot be taken for granted. And so, we have the right to demand them.

“But on the various possible ways to achieve the purpose, and to make our just demands, reasonable people can disagree without resorting to violence.”