From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’, Owerri, has intercepted contraband goods with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N99,820,000,00 between April and June.

Most of the seizures according to a statement by the zone’s Public Relation Officer, Jerry Attah, are illicit drugs which include 45 rolls containing 4,500 sachets of 225mg of the royal brand of tramadol, 18 parcels of Indian Hemp and 19, 725 sachets of diazepam tablet.

Other seizures made were 210 bags of 50kg parboiled rice,98 bales of used clothing, 220 cartons of foreign tomato paste, 12 cartons of foreign Johnson soap, 240 pieces of used tyres, 668 pairs of used shoes, among others. Most of the goods Attach said were intercepted along Okada-Benin/Lagos roads.

Earlier, briefing reporters, Comptroller Yusuf Lawal, who disclosed that 5 suspects were arrested in connection to the seizures reiterated that even though smuggling is a global phenomenon that cannot be eradicated entirely, but he enjoined the masses to assist in the fight against smuggling to reduce it to the barest minimum.

Lawal, while eulogising his men for the job well done, commended the support of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Hameed Ibrahim Ali (retd), and the entire management.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.