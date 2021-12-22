From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The traditional ruler of Okoroduru Ekwe Autonomous Community in Isu Local Government Area of Imo State, HRH Eze Igwe Fortunatus Awubenne Nwoke, who passed away a brief illness at 79, was buried today, Wednesday, December 22.

Speaking on behalf of his members, the President General of Okoroduru Ekwe Progressives Union (USA Branch), Chief Josephat Ofor, popularly called Ofoma, described Eze Nwoke’s demise as a big loss not only to the people of the community but the state at large.

He recalled the invaluable contributions of the late Eze that gave rise to the development of the community and its environs, stressing that his death has created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

‘Eze Nwoke was indeed what a traditional ruler should be. He denied himself comfort to ensure that others felt happier. His death is not only regrettable but painful to everyone who came in contact with him. On behalf of my members and Okoroduru Ekwe Progressive Union-USA Branch, we regret his sudden exit and urge everyone to take solace in the Lord,’ he said.

Chief Ofor described the late Eze as a role model to the youths and his entire subjects and also worked tirelessly in sustaining peace and unity in the community.

While praying to God to give those he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, he further appealed to everyone directly or indirectly mourning his departure to take solace in the Lord.