Chief Okey Muo-Aroh, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra, says members of the party in Imo House of Assembly, who defected to the ruling-All Progressives Congress (APC), will have to forfeit their seats.

Muo-Aroh said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that no fewer than seven members of PDP were among the lawmakers, who abandoned their parties for APC after the Supreme Court sacked Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of PDP and declared Sen. Hope Uzodimma of APC governor.

He said there was no constitutional basis for any member of PDP in an elected political office to defect from the party as there was no division or faction in the party.

He described the behaviour of the PDP defectors as “unpatriotic and inconsiderate”, having enjoyed the platform and goodwill of the party to the House of Assembly.

“Those lawmakers, who left the party will have to forfeit their seats, there are no two ways about it.

“Their actions were not well thought through, PDP is one undivided entity, no divisions, no factions and as we all know, the implication is that they will lose their seats which rightly belongs to PDP,” he said.

Muo-Aroh, a legal practitioner, said the party would employ all legal means to ensure they did not get away with their anti-party action.

He said that PDP had been good to their political careers and wondered why they chose to abandon the party when PDP leaders were still querying the veracity of the Supreme Court verdict on Imo governorship.

“Their behaviour is to say they least disappointing. This is when they needed to show character and loyalty but they jumped ship out of selfishness,” he said.(NAN)