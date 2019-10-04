George ONYEJIUWA, Owerri

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Hon. Gerald Irona, has described the death of Azuoma Okwara Awaraka, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party as a great loss to the people of Oguta council of the state.

This is just as he has praised the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) in its ongoing efforts at enhancing the capacity of youths in the oil-producing areas of the state.

Speaking on the late Alex Azouma Okwara Awaraka, the deputy governor described his death as a great loss to the PDP family in the area, even as he prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Continuing, Irona used the occasion to advise the citizens on godliness, warning that every man would give account of his stewardship before the Creator.

On the deputy governor’s delegation to Ndiuloukwu were Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Deputy Governor, Hon. Sydney Uneanya; Special Adviser to the Governor on Inter-party Affairs, Hon. Jeff Ojinika; Chairman, PDP, Oguta LGA, Hon. Fred Opiah; Managing Director of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, Engr. Anthony Okwuosha and PDP House of Representatives aspirant for Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency in the 2019 election, Hon. Collins Ilo, among others.

Widow of the deceased, Mrs. Chikamso Azuoma Okwara Awaraka, Chairman, PDP, Ndiuloukwu/Umuowere ward, Obiefule Nwauwa, family members and other stakeholders were on ground to receive the deputy governor and his team.

It would be recalled that the campaign council chairman of Ndiuloukwu/Umuowere ward in the 2019 elections, Alex Azouma Okwara Awaraka was killed by gunmen on Assa/Obile road, Ohaji, in Ohaji/Egbema LGA recently.