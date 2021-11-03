From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Eighteen members of Imo State House of Assembly, yesterday, impeached the deputy speaker, Amara Iwuanyanwu, while six earlier suspended lawmakers were recalled.

Iwuanyanwu was removed during a plenary after a member, representing Orlu State constituency, Ekene Nnodim, submitted a resolution signed by 18 out of the 27 lawmakers of the House.

The speaker, Paul Emeziem, who presided over the plenary, hit his gravel in consent to the removal of Iwuanyanwu.

Meanwhile, Assembly recalled six suspended lawmakers of the legislature.

This came four months after Emeziem had controversially suspended the lawmakers on what he tagged: “Unpalamentary conduct.”

The suspension, which happened on July 8, attracted wide condemnation from the people of the state.

But on October 6, a suit challenging the suspension of the lawmakers was struck out by a court in Owerri.

Counsel to the embattled lawmakers, Kingdom Okere, told Daily Sun that the suit was struck out after his clients and the Assembly leadership reached a consensus.

Emeziem, during plenary, announced that the suspended lawmakers had repented hence the lifting of the four months old ban.

