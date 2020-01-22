Stanley Uzoaru and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Deputy Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, Okey Onyekanma, yesterday, resigned his position even as nine members drawn from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Action Alliance (AA) defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The development, according to sources, formed part of measures aimed at gathering support from the House for Governor Hope Uzodinma.

“More members are expected to defect in the next siting of the House,” the source told Daily Sun.

Imo House of Assembly is made up of 27 legislators and the latest defection brings to 10 the number of APC legislators, thus leaving the PDP with 17 members.

The PDP lost three members, APGA two, while four members defected from the AA.Ekele Nnodimele, the minority leader of the House, from Orsu state constituency, was among those that defected.

Anyanwu, at the plenary yesterday explained that his resignation was “a matter of conscience”

The lawmaker, who hails from Mbaitoli constituency opined that his conscience would know no rest if he did not surrender the post to someone from Orlu zone, who he noted, should be the rightful occupant of the position.

Meanwhile, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the state, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, has assured that all logistics required for the conduct of the supplementary elections had been put in place.

Prof. Ezeonu said the approved ward and local government collation centres used during the 2019 elections would be used for the supplementary elections on January 25.

He said smart card readers remained a critical part of accreditation of voters for the election.

The court had ordered a re-run election in Okigwe\Onuimo \Isiala Mbano federal constituency as well as supplementary elections in 18 polling units of Orlu\Orsu \Oru East federal constituency and 12 polling units of Njaba state constituency.