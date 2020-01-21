Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The ripples of the Supreme Court judgement against Emeka Ihedioha are yet to settle as the Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Okey Onyekanma, resigned his position during the plenary session of the house on Tuesday.

Anyanwu has given his reason for resignation as purely “a matter of conscience”

According to the lawmaker who hails from Mbaitoli constituency, his conscience will not rest if he does not surrender the seat to Orlu zone which, he said, rightfully deserved it.

Meanwhile, nine members of the House have defected to the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The defection involved three People’s Democratic Party (PDP) house members, two All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) members and four members from the Action Alliance (AA).

Ekele Nnodimele, the Minority Leader of the state assembly from Orsu state constituency, is among those who defected.

A source from the state assembly has revealed to our correspondent that more members are expected to defect in the next seating of the house.

As a result of the defections, the APC now has ten members out of the twenty-seven member House.