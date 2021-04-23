Imo Diaspora Leadership, an organisation of Imo State National Presidents, worldwide, has expressed worry over the heightened insecurity in the southeastern Nigeria and called for caution and proper investigation into the root cause of the insecurity.

The group expressed the concern in a statement by its President General, Engr Sampson Udeh, who is also the National President of Imo State Congress of America.

Engr Udeh condemned, in its entirety, the attack on security formations in Imo State, especially the attack at Imo State Command and the Custodial of Nigeria Correctional Service.

His said: “We received the news of attack and destruction of operational equipment of the Command with another sad report of a jailbreak.

“While we condemn the unfortunate incident, we call for calm and urge the police and other security agencies to investigate the incident carefully.

“For the controversy over the adoption of Eastern Security Network and Ebubeagu, we are of the view that the leadership must rise to the occasion to ensure that Igbo interest is aggregated and harmonised.

“We cannot totally disregard the ESN because the South East political class, led by the governors failed to act, and nature took its cause, because it abhors a vacuum. We call for a security summit where Ndigbo must chart a cause in the area of security and socio-economic development. It is time we rose beyond mere talk.”

Meanwhile the group also hailed the effort of Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Professor George Obiozor, calling on them to stand for the will of the people.