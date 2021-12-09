From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Prof Phillip Njemanze has advised the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, not to sign the VAPP Bill (Abortion) into law.

Njemanze, a pro-life advocate, who has relentlessly campaigned against the passage of the Violence Against Persons prohibition bill into law, admonished the Imo governor to return the back to the State Assembly for it to expunged some offensive sections of the Bill.

He pointed out that the governor will approve abortion and same-sex marriage if he signs the VAPP Bill into law without expunging those offensive sections which include the ordination of women as Catholic priests.

The advice was contained in a leaked letter by Njemanze to Governor Hope Uzodinma, which stated that “signing the VAPP Law will be a grave political and spiritual error.”

He called on the governor to “please send it back to the House of Assembly to remove some sections of the law”

The letter reads:

Your Excellency, in good confidence signing the VAPP Law, will be a grave political and spiritual error. Please send it back to the House of Assembly to remove Abortion where it says a person is a male or female. Which means if a fetus is aborted who we do not know that is a male or female then no person was killed. Thereby permitting, Abortion. VAPP law permits Same-Sex marriage where it says Marriage under any law. No definition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman. If two boys use the same-sex law in California via the internet and get married, it is marriage under any law, they can register it in Imo State at LGA.VAPP law ordains women as Catholic priests. Where it says women are entitled to succession rights. It did not exclude the Apostolic Succession of the Church and traditional Ezeship. VAPP ordains women as Catholic priests and Ezes. Where it says women are entitled to succession rights. It did not exclude the Apostolic Succession of the Church and traditional Ezeship. VAPP Law imprisons priests, pastors, parents and others if you cannot criticize the ills of society. Anyone can charge them for causing emotional and psychological abuse. This earns 2 years imprisonment. What a ruin of our society. May God help you see these ills. Prof Dr Philip Njemanze

