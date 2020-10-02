Mr Peter Ijah, the Controller in the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Imo, retired on Friday with encomiums poured on him by staff, friends and well wishers.

The enconiums were poured at his retirement ceremony performed alongside his 60th birthday in Owerri on Friday.

Mr Bassey Nkanga, the Zonal Operations Controller, DPR, Portharcourt, described Ijeh as an unrelenting administrator and an astute leader and prayed to God to bless him in his future endeavours.

“As we celebrate an outstanding performer and an astute leader, we pray to Almighty God to grant him peace and good health as he bows out from service,” Nkanga said.

His Royal Highness Godffrey Okoro, the Chairman, Ngor Okpala Council of Traditional Rulers and the Traditional Ruler of Upe Autonomous Community, also described Ijeh as an exemplary leader worthy of emulation.

He called on other members of staff of DPR to emulate the outgoing controller’s diligence and exemplary leadership lifestyle.

Responding, Ijeh thanked God for sustaining him throughout his service years and for helping him to retire in good health.

Okoro expressed appreciation to all members of staff of DPR, family members, friends and well wishers for gracing the occasion.

He enjoined the jenior members of staff to imbibe the virtues of diligence, hardwork, honesty, integrity and fairness in the discharge of their duties.

“I am grateful to Almighty God for granting me the strength to serve and retire. I thank my colleagues, friends and family members for identifying with me at this time.

“I urge those I am leaving behind at the DPR not to try to cut corners but to be honest, fair to all and diligent. This is the secret to divine guidance and success,” Ijeh said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among the felicitators were Ijehs wife, Mrs Judith Ijeh and his children.

Others are the Operations Controller, DPR Enugu, Mr O. A. Okoro, and Chairman, Aba Unit of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr Bobby Dick.

Also present at the event were members of the Association of Imo Petroleum Marketers (AIPM) led by Mr Chidiebere Okoroafor as well as members of staff of the DPR in Owerri. (NAN)