From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri
Crisis is brewing in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo East senatorial primary as one of the aspirants and wife of the Ondo State governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has rejected the consensus option, and insisted on election.
She also said that she would not accept any result from the kangaroo election for the Imo East senatorial zone.
The Ondo State First Lady who is a native of Emeabiam in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State is contesting alongside four other aspirants for the senatorial seat, among who are Alex Mbata, Kemdi Opara, Jerry Chukwueke and Ugochukwu Nwachukwu.
Speaking at the APC state secretariat yesterday, she said: “I am pleading with the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party to know that any result coming from this kangaroo election for Imo East Senatorial District should be rejected; there was no election
