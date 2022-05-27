From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former member of the Federal House of Representatives, who represented Owerri Federal Constituency, Hon Uche Onyeagocha,had a major upset as defeated the incumbent Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi for the Imo east Senatorial ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the primary election of the party held on Thursday.

Onyeagucha who was also a former Secretary to the State Government to Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha’s administration scored 134 votes to defeat his closest rival Onyewuchi who scored 110 votes.

The Mbaitoli Ikeduru Federal Constituency ticket for the PDP was won by Osmond Ukanacho who scored l 66 votes.

Recall that the incumbent Rt Hon Henry Nwawuba had yesterday withdrawn from the primaries and is rumoured to be on his way out of the party.

Ikenna Elezianya who is the incumbent, was returned as the flag bearer for the Owerri Federal Constituency seat while his counterpart in Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala, Bede Eke, lost to Albert Agulanna who polled 31 votes against his 22.

Emeka Chinedu of Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency was returned unopposed.

Other results from the House of representatives primary elections are Jones Onyeriri defeated the incumbent, Jerry Alagboso and Thankgod Ezeani to emerge winner in Orlu zone. He polled 228 votes as against 118 of Ezeani and Alagboso’s 57 votes.

Ikenga Ugochinyere won the Ideato North/Ideato South ticket while Uju Kingsley Chima won the Ohaji Egbema/Oguta/Oru West ticket. Incumbent Ozurigbo Ugonna who defected from the APC, won the Nkwerre/Njaba/Isu/Nwangele ticket while Ally Igwe won the Orlu/Orsu/Oru East ticket. In the State Assembly tickets, Paschal Okoli won the Orlu LGA ticket while Ifeanyi Nwadikwa got the Orsu ticket. Solomon Pasolo won for Nwangele, Chidi Agbasi won for Njaba, Onumajulu Onyekachi won for Oru West, Greg Okemili won for Oru East, Alex Ohiri won the Nkwerre ticket, Chris Ogbu got the Ideato South ticket, Modestus Osakwe got the Isu ticket, Chukwuemeka Benjamin won for Ohaji Egbema, Frank Ugbuoma got the Oguta ticket while over voting marred the results from Ideato North as at press time. Hon Anyadike of Ezinihitte Mbaise and Okey Onyekamma were handed back their tickets to run for another term while Rex Okoro won the Ahiazu Mbaise ticket.

Augustine Rogers Nwoke won the Owerri West ticket while incumbent Philip Ejiogu reclaimed his ticket for Owerri north.

Amuchie Princewill won the Aboh Mbaise ticket while Sunny Ukachukwu John won the Ikeduru ticket.