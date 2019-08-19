Imo State Council of Elders comprising elders from the three Senatorial zones of Okigwe, Orlu and Owerri have backed the policies and programmes of the Governor Emeka Ihedioha administration

The Council, during a visit to the governor undertook a tour of the facilities to have a first hand impression of the facilities left by the immediate past administration.

“We could not lay hold on any structure upon which the government could take off from, geginning from the Newly constructed Lodge to the event halls and other public use facilities,” they claimed.

The elders said they were shocked at the deplorable state of the Government House

“We have seen with our own eyes, we don’t need to be told anything about the state of affairs of this place. I won’t put a dog that I hate most in this place.

“I want to call on our people to exercise patience with this administration because there is no magic to turn the state around. The governor needs a lot of planning and careful execution. We will give him all the support he needs to succeed,” Chairman of the Elders Council, Mr. Paschal Dozie, said.

Dr. Dozie also used the medium to challenge the press to live up to their responsibility as the Fourth Estate by publicising the activities of the government as well set agenda for the government.

Governor Ihedioha also used the opportunity to acquaint the Council of ongoing database building and file verification exercise in readiness for the payment of Imo pensioners, a development which was highly commended by the council.

Among the elders in the visit were Chief Charles Ugwu, Air. Comm. Luke Ochulor (retd), Prof. Anthony Awuzie, Chief Mike Obioha, Col. Lambert Iheanacho (retd), Prof. Anthony Okere, Dr. Douglas Acholonu, Maxwell Duru, Prof. Francis Dike (SAN), Chief Emeka Diwe, Levy Oguike and General Ihekaire (retd.)