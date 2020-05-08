Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elders from Imo State rising after a crucial meeting in Owerri, the State capital yesterday condemned in strong terms the recent vandalisation of the Owerri water scheme at the Otammiri river by those it described as the detractors of the State government.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders, chief Lemmy Akakem, who represented Owerri zone regretted that the vandals had chosen the peak of the hundred days in office celebration of the state governor, Hope Uzodimma to perfect their action.

According to the elder statesman, the act he claimed was actually carried out to discredit the achievements of the governor.

He recalled that the water scheme which have been moribund since 1996 was revived by the present government as one of his cardinal programme of his administration.

“Every body must condemn the vandalisation of the Otammiri water scheme, these people who do not want to give peace a chance have been the ones responsible for this damages.

“We know they want to discredit the State government so that people would say the government is not working, but we would not allowed this to continue, we would meet them headlong” Akakem said.

It would be recalled that the Owerri water scheme on Thursday was invaded by yet to be identified hoodlums who destroyed the installations and other properties around the water scheme without removing any object from the scene.

Notable among the elders present at the meeting are chief Earnest Ibejiako, Bob Njemanze and chief Green Iheka.