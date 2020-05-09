Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo Elders Forum, a non-partisan association of elder statesmen has expressed shock and outrage over the vandalisation of the Otamiri water scheme on Thursday night by hoodlums, insisting that the perpetrators were sponsored by those who had promised to make the state ungovernable if they failed to get a favourable judgment at the Supreme Court.

The Otamiri water scheme is one of the high points of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s achievements in his first 100 days in office.

At a press conference in Owerri yesterday, chairman of the forum, Prince Lemmy Akakem, did not mince words in laying the blame of the vandalization on the opposition, adding “we know those behind this heinous act. They are the same people who promised to make the state ungovernable if they did not win at the Supreme Court”.

He warned them to be mindful of the consequence of their actions, adding that their efforts to rubbish the signature achievements of Governor Uzodimma in 100 days will not work because Imo people were determined to stop their agenda. Chief Uche Nwogu, a former Commissioner, for Agriculture in the state and an indigene of Egbu, landlords of the Otamiri area, where the water scheme is located agreed with Akakem.

He recalled that the water scheme was not functional for over 20 years, until Governor Uzodimma came on board, adding that those behind the vandalisation were well known to Imo people but assured that they would fail in their plot to make the state ungovernable.

Both Barrister Onyemuche Igbokwe and Chief Greenbank Iheka who also spoke agreed that it was the opposition party that sponsored the attacks on the water scheme. Iheka called on the Police Commissioner to fully investigate the act and bring the perpetrators to book.