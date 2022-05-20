Chairman, Imo Council of Elders and Obi of Obinugwu, Cletus Ilomuanya, has described the late political maverick, Arthur Nzeribe, as a statesman, and illustrious son of the state.

According to him, Nzeribe, because of his business acumen, philanthropy, unflinching advocacy for equity and justice, as well as political prowess while alive, brought honour and fame to the state, and Ndigbo.

He posited that Nzeribe will forever remain a hero in Nigeria, and that posterity will always remember the worthy legacies he left behind.

Ilomuanya stated this in a statement he endorsed ahead of the burial of the former senator, and Oguta-born political maestro slated for Saturday, May 21.

The monarch, who is also the chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State as well as chairman, Igbo Traditional Rulers’ Forum, regretted that the exit of Nzeribe will remain a big blow to the people of Imo State and Ndigbo in general.

“Nzeribe’s death is a big loss to the Igbo race. He always defended Ndigbo with unbridled passion and love. His type often comes once in a life time. He was, indeed, a rare gem by all standards of assessment,” Ilomuanya said.

He said the council would immortalise Nzeribe in appreciation of his sterling achievements, and distinguished status as an accomplished Igbo elder statesman of repute.

“Nzeribe deserves every honour, and accolades. Though some people saw him as an enigma, he was a role model, pacesetter, and a pride to the people of Imo State and Ndigbo,” Ilomuanya said.

