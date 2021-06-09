From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo elders under the aegis of the Ohaji/Egbema, Oru East Supreme Elders’ Council, have urged the people to support Governor Hope Uzodimma rather than criticising him in his fight against hoodlums in the state.

The elders rising from a conference of the oil-rich communities of the state, yesterday, on the importance of restoring peace in the areas, condemned the activities of the hoodlums and vowed to assist the governor in finding a lasting solution to the problem

According to a communique reached after the meeting and signed by the National secretary, Uzoka Chukwuemeka and Justus Ojika respectively, the elders also requested Governor Uzodimma to convene a security summit in the communities to enthrone peace and as well engage the youths in meaningful ventures.

The summit, they noted will address critical issues involving the people’s welfare, just as they also appealed to the governor to fund the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) so that dividends of democracy will trickle down to the neglected areas.

While passing a vote of confidence in ISOPADEC Managing Director, Charles Orie, for his achievements in the commission, the elders urged the governor to engage the youths, through the commission, to guard pipelines in their communities as away of creating employment for them.