Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elders in Imo State has urged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and their supporters in Imo State to shelve their plan protest tomorrow against the removal of Emeka Ihedioha by the Supreme Court and rather show solidarity for the new adminstration .

Briefing newsmen, chairman of the elders , Lemmy Akakem advised the PDP and its supporters to forge ahead and join hands with the state governor, Hope Uzodinma to move the state ahead.

He, however, noted that the Imo elders will resist any attempt by the PDP supporters to cause any mayhem in the guise of the protest.

“Elders of Imo will not fold their hands and watch the PDP continue protesting against illegality; what is paramount is that we have a governor and they should all support him.”