From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Council of Elders has urged Governor Hope Uzodimma to ensure the total recovery of all properties, including lands belonging to both the government and individuals which were looted or unlawfully converted to private properties by previous administration in the state.

This is just as the council commended the governor for his infrastructural and agricultural development and his efforts in ensuring the security of lives and property of the citizens of the state.

This was contained in a communique issued by the council at the end of its inaugural meeting in Owerri at the weekend signed by Cletus Ilomuanya and Maxwell Duru, chairman, and secretary of the council respectively.

According to the communique, the council said it appreciates the efforts Governor Uzodimma is making on security, in the recovery of public and private properties. It equally appreciated the governor’s stance that he is willing to be advised and to have the council as a watchdog on his administration, and above all, willing to work under the circumstances of probity and accountability.

Chairman of the council, Cletus Ilomuanya, in his welcome address, said one of the core mandates of the council is to serve as the bridge between the people, and the government.

“We are expected to play the roles of the ombudsman, and also advice the government on any issue of public interest known to us or which may be brought to our knowledge,” he said.

Earlier, Governor Uzodimma said: “This council was established to serve as a watchdog on my administration. You are all statesmen and women carefully chosen for this duty. You must speak up or share in the blame if anything goes wrong. Imo is plagued today with politics of blackmail and destructive propaganda because the previous administration never carried the people along.”

Uzodinma said he will judiciously use government funds to provide infrastructural legacies and good governance rather than embezzle public funds, play to the gallery, and achieve temporary, and cheap popularity.

He informed the council that the insecurity problem in the state started immediately he accepted the recommendations of the committee which investigated the rampant cases of alleged looting and forceful acquisition of government and individuals’ properties which he said characterised the previous administration.

The governor, however, reiterated he has resolved to confront all the orchestrated challenges in the state in the overall interest of the public.