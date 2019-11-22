George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State government has lost its Commissioner of Environment and Natural Resources, Hon Tony Okere. The sad incident happened in the early hours of today.

Confirming the incident, one of his aides who did not want his name mentioned said that the late commissioner has been for ill for some time.

The late commissioner who is from Ohaji Egbema council was a former member of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003.

He was said to have died of stroke-related ailment.