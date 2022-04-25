From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the explosion that rocked an illegal crude oil refinery in Abaezi forest in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State as a national disaster,.

He, therefore, directed the armed forces, security and intelligence agencies to intensify clampdown on illegal refineries following reported deaths of tens of people in the disaster.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said responsibility for the loss of lives and property must squarely lie with the sponsors of the illegal refinery, “who must all be caught and made to face justice.”

Conveying his condolences and the full depth and range of the nation’s shock and trauma, to the families of the victims, the Ohaji Egbema community, and the government and people of Imo State, the president urged community leaders, the police, and the secret service not to allow occurrence of the heart-breaking incident in any part of the country again.