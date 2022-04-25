From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma has directed security agencies in the state to intensify their search for the owners of the illegal refineries and ensure their immediate arrest and trial.

This is sequel to the incident that occurred at Abaezi in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the State recently where over 100 persons loss their lives at an illegal oil refinery.

The governor in a bid to stamp out the illegitimate activity in the State has further directed security operatives to comb all parts of the state to flush out illegal refinery operators and bunkerers for the safety of citizens and economic growth of Nigeria.

Uzodimma who gave the order while condoling with families of the victims in a statement he issued through the State commissioner for information,Declan Emelumba said “the government deeply regrets that more than 70 Nigerians lost their lives in the unfortunate incident

even when they were engaged in illegal activities, including sabotaging the nation’s economy.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma has directed immediate evacuation of the charred remains of the victims for mass burial, while the area should be fumigated for environmental safety.

“It said the governor has also assured that Imo state government will do everything humanly possible to stamp out illegal bunkering and refinery in the state.”

The statement further directed and ordered both operators and patrons of illegal bunkering and refineries in the State to seize operation forthwith “having realized that the consequences of their actions could lead to mass murder.” Uzodimma stated.

