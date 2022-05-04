By Henry Umahi, who was at the scene

Innocent Esiegwu was on an emotional landscape, where he is happy and sad at the same time. His mixed emotions stemmed from the tragedy that hit his community on Friday, April 22.

That day, about 150 persons were burnt in a fire breakout at an illegal refinery at Abaezi community, in Egbema, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State. Innocent was happy that none of his immediate family members were affected. But he was very sad that some of his community folks and friends were affected.

Daily Sun was at Abaezi and saw a community in grief. Residents were crestfallen, sadness written on their faces. Everybody was mourning, everybody was affected, one way or another. Those whose immediate family members were not affected had friends and associates who got burnt to ashes or injured. Indeed, if you weren’t affected, you must know somebody who was. For the residents, it was an Armageddon or its equivalent.

The explosion was like the end of the world. Indeed, the world of many ended with the blast, leaving a trail of sorrow, tears and blood. They have never had it so bad and memories of the event will linger, perhaps for eternity.

Scene of horror

It was charred, wretched and forsaken. Tucked inside a forest, scores of young and not-so-young men and women met their Waterloo there. Even the stone-hearted would be softened by the havoc. Grotesque images of human beings roasted beyond recognition like sacrifices to some gods littered the scene. A pregnant woman whose belly bust, exposing the foetus was part of the horrific scene. And a drum, one of the instruments of death, lay by the corner. Carcasses of burnt vehicles stood like conquered soldiers – both man and machine consumed by the voracious inferno that swept through the forest.

Although the victims were buried last week in two graves within the vicinity, an awful smell still pervaded the area. It had become a ghost town, not in figurative terms. You could smell death even after the bodies had been buried.

A source said the illegal refinery had provided a lifeline for some youths in the community but it also took their lives. Worse still, some who were far from the scene were burnt beyond recognition as the fuel spread to farmlands. Charred remains of human beings littered the scene and adjoining bushes. But what exactly caused the fire?

It was learnt that an illegal refinery in area exploded that fateful Friday after functioning for two years, without consequences. According to the head of operations, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Ifeanyi Nnaji, “it is a large market involving people from all parts of the country and since they got burnt beyond recognition, it is very difficult to identify them. A family just came and saw one body, which they said resembled one of their own and they carried it for burial, according to traditional rites.”

However, Chief Christian Joseph, Ezechichiri 1 of Umuezeochi Abaezi community, added another angle to it. He attributed the disaster to the wrath of the gods.

According to Joseph, who described himself as a principal landlord of the area, the gods were angry, hence, the tragedy. He also lamented that, with the rains, water from dead bodies had washed into ponds used for domestic chores by the villagers.

Consider this from Joseph: “They day this thing happened was the day we call Oru nso (a day forbidden from work or day set aside for the gods). So, we didn’t come to work that day. The next thing we heard was the tragedy. They came to do unproductive work that day and gods of the land unleashed their anger. That’s is what happened.

“The unfortunate incident affected everyone from Egbema Oil Kingdom. We have lost many souls and property. All the palm trees and other economic trees have been damaged. Even the surrounding ponds and streams have been contaminated because it rained and water from the dead bodies flowed into the ponds.

“So, we are appealing to government to come to our aid in whichever way possible. One of the reasons this thing happened is because government has no regard for oil producing communities; they are not taking care of people who have oil. That’s why young people entered into the bush to eke out a living.

“So, government should help us by providing employment opportunities for the youths. If they have employment, they won’t die untimely like those that perished in the fire. Please, tell the government that sent you that I, the principal landlord that you met in his farm, is begging them to help us. Things have really gone bad, many have been wasted. Many of the people that died came to fend for themselves in their farms.”

Joseph added that the number of victims could not be ascertained because there were many that were burnt to ashes.

Tales that touch the heart

Emotions overwhelmed Mr Chinedu Awa when he spoke with our reporter in his compound. While he went to the valley of the shadow of death and managed to return and narrate his experience, his dear wife was not so lucky.

Indeed, Chinedu was yet to recover from the shock of seeing his 28-year-old wife, Chizoba, and mother of his two children burnt to death. Fighting back tears, he said: “I find it very difficult to talk because of the kind of relationship I had with my wife. My wife was my backbone. We loved each other and did everything together. Since she died, I have been suffering, trying to carry on but it has not been easy without her. It is quite unfortunate the way she died. That day, April 22, she woke up hale and hearty and we went to the farm together. I just managed to escape death by the whiskers. God just made me to escape.

“We were in the farm when suddenly we started hearing sound of explosion beside our farm. Because of the shock and intensity of the fire, my wife and I couldn’t withstand it. Suddenly, we were surrounded by fire and we started running. She was shouting, ‘my husband, my husband, wait for me.’ But I couldn’t do anything, there was fire everywhere. We were helpless. But I managed to escape.

“This is a man who woke up in the morning and went to look for his daily bread with his wife and came back alone. I don’t know what to do. I’m confused. It’s a massive tragedy, I don’t know how to describe it.

“I really don’t know what to say but if government can come to our aid, it would be appreciated. My wife had two children for me and they are in school. She was the one helping me in the house. Who will help me again? How do I go about life now? She was my backbone. So, I really don’t know what to do now.”

Prince Nwabruzor was a few months away from his 50th birthday. He was probably planning to celebrate the milestone with his wife and four children but tragedy struck. And the man died.

When Daily Sun visited Nwabruzor’s compound, his aged mother and wife were still drenched in tears. His children were looking perplexed.

At the corner of the compound, a heap of fresh earth was a confirmation that death recently visited. His wife could not find the composure to speak. She was looking vacantly into space, dabbing her eyes and shaking her head intermittently.

When every effort to speak with the grieving woman failed, she gave her 24-year-old son, Paulinus Endwell, permission to speak. But like mother like son, it was a heavy burden.

When Paulinus eventually found his voice, he said: “When we heard that my father was affected, we ran to the place. We took him to different hospitals but he was rejected due to his condition. It was later that we got a place and they gave him some treatment and we brought him home.

“After treating again the next day, he gave up the ghost.” Paulinus said his family was in dire need of help, particularly now that his father is no more.

“I am a graduate from the Rivers State University but due to financial instability I have not done my clearance. I studied Biology Education. So, if government can give me a good job, it will help in taking care of the family,” he volunteered.

Mr Ugochukwu Ignatius lost his 17-year-old son and 30-year-old younger sister in the explosion. When Daily Sun visited the Ugochukwus, his wife was on drip, surrounded by sympathisers. He managed to say: “I can’t find the voice to speak. It was on the fateful Friday, April 22, my son and younger sister went to farm at Abaezi. Then someone came and told me that there a fire outbreak in that area. So, I went there to search because my farm is located in that area. I waited for my son and I didn’t see him and it was getting late.

“So, I went to look for him. When I got there, I saw many dead bodies, they were burnt beyond recognition. I couldn’t find any of them and I came back home. My son’s name is Future while my sister’s name is Chikodi.

“Since that day, I have been waiting for them to come back home but I have not seen them. I learnt that some of the victims have come back home but I have not seen my people.

“As at now, I am not sure if my son is dead or not. I said so because I have not seen his body. My son is not a wayward child; he is not somebody who goes out without a genuine reason. As I am now, I am not feeling ok at all. I am shattered. If there’s any intervention from government, it would be appreciated. My son’s set is about to write senior WAEC but he is nowhere to be found.”

For Mr Ethelbert Godstime Jerry, death came in numbers. He lost his wife, younger sister and uncle in one fell swoop.

With much effort, he explained: “On that fateful day, my wife went to the farm but on her way back, there was an explosion. She couldn’t make it; she was burnt to ashes. My younger sister, Chinwendu, and my uncle, Mr Prince Nwabruzor, were also affected. So, it was a monumental disaster that nobody could control. Despite our efforts, we could not recover their bodies. My wife clocked 37 years on April 13. She left behind five children.” It was also learnt that a family lost five members while scores were injured. Meanwhile the state government has also declared Okenze Onyenwoke, the alleged owner of the illegal refinery, wanted. The state commissioner for petroleum resources, Mr Goodluck Nana Opiah, described the incident as very unfortunate and sad.

He said: “It is sad, unfortunate and a lesson for our youths who are desperate for quick wealth. This is the negative consequences of acquiring fast wealth. “The activities of this illegal refinery have caused damages to the aquatic life and farmlands in our communities; this is unnecessary death.”

He said that most of the owners of the illegal refineries were not from Imo State. According to him, “some of them are from as far as Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta and Edo states. We have continued to warn our people not to accommodate them because they are sabotaging our community for the selfish aims. The state government has declared one Okenze Onyenwaoke who is the owner of the illegal refinery wanted. So, he should make himself available to the police immediately.” It was gathered that the illegal refineries operated with the cooperation or connivance of security operatives who were usually settled.

Other tragedies

Nigeria has recorded several deaths due to pipeline explosions. Perhaps, the biggest tragedy was recorded on October 18, 1998 when 1,082 people died and hundreds injured at Jesse, in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, in a pipeline explosion.

On Friday, October 12, 2018, over 200 persons were burnt to death while scooping fuel in an abandoned pipeline belonging to Pipeline and Products Marketing Company, PPMC, in Umuimo and Umuaduru communities in Osisioma Ngwa LGA of Abia State. On June 25, 1999, 15 people were burnt alive in a pipeline explosion at Akute-Odo, Ogun State. Seventeen people died in a fire at a pipeline near Ogwe, in the east of Abia state on February 7, 2000.

On March 20, 2000, about 50 people were burnt alive when a pipeline blew up near Isioma, Abia State. On June 21, 2000, 28 people died in a fire caused by a pipeline explosion at Okuedjeba, near meWarri, Delta State.

On July 11, 2000, about 300 people died in Warri, Delta State, in a fire caused by a pipeline explosion as a result of illegal bunkering. In two explosions on July 23 and 24, 2000, 55 people were killed at Afrokpe village near Sapele, Delta State.

On November 30, 2000, about 60 were killed when a damaged pipeline exploded in Lagos where people were illegally collecting fuel. On November 5, 2001, 15 people died while several others sustained severe burns in a pipeline explosion at Umudike, Imo State. On September 29, 2002, several people died and many injured at Akute-Odo, Ogun State as a vandalised pipeline exploded.

On June 19, 2003, 105 were killed by a pipeline explosion in Abia State.