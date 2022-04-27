From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Victims of last Friday’s illegal oil refinery explosion were, yesterday, given mass burial at Abaezi forest in Abacheke Kpofire Community in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo state.

The exercise was supervised by the Chairman of the local government, Marcel Amadioha, security agents and officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Daily Sun reported that the victims were buried in three graves dug by the natives.

Speaking after the ceremony, Amadioha said that 50 of the victims who could not be identified were given mass burial.

One of the youth leaders, Ben Marcus, who spoke to Daily Sun, said that some of the victims were identified by their relatives and were allowed to be carried for burial.

The youth leader disclosed that most of the victims came from far and near, adding that the incident would serve as a lesson to those in the illicit business.

Marcus, however, urged the government to provide employment for the teeming youths of the community to dissuade them from getting involved in such illegal and risky business.

