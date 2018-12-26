Members of the Imo Elites Political Forum has adopted Dr. Nath Chukwudi Uba, governorship candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) as their preferred candidate for 2019.

In a statement by its president, Dr. John Amadi and the publicity secretary, Anthony Milverton Dumebi, the group said Imolites saw Dr. Uba as Moses of their time, a humble man with sense of sincerity, filled with western

ideas, and no corrupt conscience.

They vowed to mobilise the Imo electorate to ensure a landslide victory for him. The group urged the people of

Imo state to see the election of Dr. Uba in 2019 as a duty for all.

The forum said it was time for the people of Imo State to identified leaders who could hold high offices and support them.

We need leaders that will increase our lives not to decrease us, those who have made sacrifices to the benefits of the poor masses, those that have placed their time, reasons, good will and intellect at the disposal of others in commitment to selfless service to the good of all.

“It is politically wise to invest in leaders whose attributes are well known, people who understand and have the core values of the Imo people.”

Anthony Milverton Dumebi, the Publicity Secretary of the group and the councilor representing Dioka Nzerem autonomous community in Nzerem Ikpem ward of Ehime Mbano L.G.A. described Uba as a leader with a sense of vision.

“Dr. Uba’s kind always come at the thick of the occasions and provide basis for the emergence of a new order that would lead to the transformation of their people. These individuals render selfless services to their people

not minding the circumstance.

Dr. Uba is determined to steer Imo State out of the troubled waters, his desire to make Imo State work again, personal examples, deep sense of patriotism, sincere devotion to duty and commitment to re-improving the image of the state is unequalled. His track records, particularly his words and action is a resolve of one who is

determined to mid-wife a new Imo state, a state that will be truly free from bondage.”