From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A new commissioner of police, Hussaini Rabiu has assumed duty in Imo State. He replaces Abutu Yaro who has been transferred to the Force Provost Department, police headquarters, Abuja .

Rabiu according to a press statement released by the State Police spokesperson, Michael Abattam on Friday, resumes immediately.

Before his deployment to Imo, Rabiu was the immediate past Commissioner of police in Zamfara State.

CP Rabiu, hails from Niger State and was enlisted into the force as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1990. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education History.

He has served the Force in various capacities and in different Commands and Formations. He was the Commissioner of Police, Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Also, he has headed the Operations Department of the Force in various commands which earned him many accolades and also, a two-time Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations in Imo State.

Rabiu assumes duty as the 39th Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command.