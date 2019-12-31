Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command yesterday received a new Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Fafowora Olaniyi who replaces Rabiu Ladodo who is retiring after thirty five years of service.

According to a press statement made available to newsmen in Owerri by the State Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikokwu, Fafowora Bolaji Olaniyi hails from Osun State. He enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1986 and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science.

Until his recent posting to the command, he was in charge of Counter Terrorist Until (CTU) force Headquarters Abuja.

He assumes duty as the 35th commissioner of police Imo State police command.